You drive a hard bargain

using algorithms

to try to know what we like

and who is like us

sound is just a trace

of other measures other metrics

music a signifier

of crowd thinking

a playlist for every mood

but you keep getting it wrong

it being me

me being my taste

predictable yet irreducible

to musical style as information.

