I hear music

as labor now—

which struck me

when I was standing in line

at Whole Foods

the air conditioning

wasn’t working

and staff were complaining

while stocking shelves

it’s hot up here

and I noticed the blues playing

on the sound system

the guitar solo that couldn’t end

the drums slap-shuffling

the baseline dutifully moving

up and down and up and down

their music sounded like work

it was relentless

it followed a set of rules

it sounded like stocking shelves

with quarter notes and triplets

backbeats and accents

leads and accompaniments

their sound was for sale

bar-coded and scannable at checkout

in fact it had already been bought

now a soundtrack for my waiting.