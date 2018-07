I notice the ambient style

at concerts and on recordings

a layered thick dense and noisy sound

a sound so deep I can’t see its bottom

a processed sound

it disguises the melodies

disfigures the chords

paints over the rhythms

with smears of snap crackle and pop

as if the musicians

don’t want you know them

or follow or track what’s happening

to know how they made it

as if the sound is unclear

because their music doesn’t allow

for the pleasure of making sense.