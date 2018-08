The second hand of the clock

at the dry cleaners is racing

I notice it as she’s charging

my card just over ten dollars

the minimum fee

most second hands go tick-tick

even if the ticking is a silent measure

you see its discrete steps

a mechanical resistance

against forward motion

but this hand is liquid

a Dali-esque melting

racing around the dial

ten minutes a second

so fast I look at my phone

to check the speed of time’s passing.