“Writing is not the memorialization of ideas. Writing distillate, crafts, and pressure-tests ideas—it creates ideas…They emerge from a process, they represent their becoming, and that emergence, in their final form.

Writing is therefore a kind of learning.

Active writing should not involve saying things you already understand and know,

but instead let you think new things.”

Eric Hayot, The Elements Of Academic Style (2014), p. 1.