Eleven Useful Concepts

Here are eleven concepts I find stimulating. Maybe you’ll find them useful too:
Eighty percent of the effects come from twenty percent of the causes.
Also known as the Pareto Principle or the 80/20 rule. (Vilfredo Pareto)
•
Make decisions today based on how they set you up for tomorrow. (Richard Nesbitt)
•
Structure, structure, structure: outline a structure first. (John McPhee)
•
Writing can be collage. (Brad Bird)
•
Via negativa—build by removing, not adding. (Nassim Taleb)
•
Don’t underestimate the power of your unconscious. (Richard Nesbitt)
•
Patience is also a form of action. (Auguste Rodin)
•
Alternate between very easy and very hard, but avoid the middle.
Also known as the barbell strategy. (Nassim Taleb)
•
Composing can be additive. (Brian Eno)
•
When in doubt, build a prototype.