Eleven Useful Concepts

Posted on by Thomas Brett

Here are eleven concepts I find stimulating. Maybe you’ll find them useful too:

Eighty percent of the effects come from twenty percent of the causes.
Also known as the Pareto Principle or the 80/20 rule. (Vilfredo Pareto)

Make decisions today based on how they set you up for tomorrow. (Richard Nesbitt)

Structure, structure, structure: outline a structure first. (John McPhee)

Writing can be collage. (Brad Bird)

Via negativa—build by removing, not adding. (Nassim Taleb)

Don’t underestimate the power of your unconscious. (Richard Nesbitt)  

Patience is also a form of action. (Auguste Rodin)

Alternate between very easy and very hard, but avoid the middle.
Also known as the barbell strategy. (Nassim Taleb)

Composing can be additive. (Brian Eno) 

When in doubt, build a prototype.

