Back in the early 80s

the turntablists found the breakdowns

the funky bits where the band stops

and the rhythms keep running

soon the samplers were grabbing

hook-textures from old records

reinflating the past to pop it in the present

it was about finding the rhythm in things

the grooves of juxtaposition

a well-timed turnaround

an accidental counterpoint

now that computers are artists

samplers of culture

flotsam memes and GIFs

forwarded funny impermanent stuff

we find breakbeat thinking

still listening for the cycles of things

in wherever you aim it.