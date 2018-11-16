Back in the early 80s
the turntablists found the breakdowns
the funky bits where the band stops
and the rhythms keep running
soon the samplers were grabbing
hook-textures from old records
reinflating the past to pop it in the present
it was about finding the rhythm in things
the grooves of juxtaposition
a well-timed turnaround
an accidental counterpoint
now that computers are artists
samplers of culture
flotsam memes and GIFs
forwarded funny impermanent stuff
we find breakbeat thinking
still listening for the cycles of things
in wherever you aim it.