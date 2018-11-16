Breakbeat Thinking

Posted on by Thomas Brett

IMG_1316

Back in the early 80s
the turntablists found the breakdowns
the funky bits where the band stops
and the rhythms keep running

soon the samplers were grabbing
hook-textures from old records
reinflating the past to pop it in the present

it was about finding the rhythm in things
the grooves of juxtaposition
a well-timed turnaround
an accidental counterpoint

now that computers are artists
samplers of culture
flotsam memes and GIFs
forwarded funny impermanent stuff

we find breakbeat thinking
still listening for the cycles of things
in wherever you aim it.

Published by Thomas Brett

