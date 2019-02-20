Resonant Thoughts: Paul Bertolli’s “Cooking By Hand” (2003)

“Most of all, I’ve learned that the art of cooking consists largely of ‘watching’ with all the senses.”

“To keep a pear in mind as it ripens is to practice cooking in its simplest form. It is through such observance of any food from the point of purchase throughout its preparation and later in the act of eating itself, that cooking is purged of lapses of attention, imposed formula, impatience, or expediency. Like a fresco restored to its former clarity, food reveals what we wish for or remember it to be.”

Paul Bertolli, Cooking by Hand (2003), p. 27.

