Tweaking A Beat

The beat could be anything,

or something quite simple.

The beat was for nothing,

or for being interesting in itself,

for creating a mood.

I choose the kit at random

and found its kick and snare:

boom – – – kah – – boom – – boom – kah – – –

A generic a place to start,

a beat heard so many times,

in so many iterations,

that it feels like finger-tapping vernacular.

The computer loops my four bars and I listen.

The rhythm is generic

because it’s a classic design –

three kick hits and two snares,

with different spaces between them.

I listen to the four bars and wonder:

How would I change them

but keep the form intact?

The looped listening turns my ear

to the sounds and my wishing

for more difference.

The kick could be lower,

or softer,

the snare could be higher,

or louder.

But we don’t know what we want

until we hear it.

I tweak the onscreen knobs,

changing the parameters,

changing the sounds.

Playing the beat is one gesture

complete in itself,

tweaking its sound is another,

layering changes

upon the rhythm like a scrim.

Rewind the tape:

we don’t know where to go

when we begin a project,

but initial moves

set up what comes next.

I adjust the Delay

to hear what happens,

the beat multiplies,

quoting itself

in a stereo bounce.

I hear the layers of change—

the beat,

the pitch and timbre tweaks,

the bounce.

What else can be done

if there’s no end to the doing?

The beat could be anything,

or something quite simple.