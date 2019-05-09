Resonant Thought: Ferran Adria’s “Notes On Creativity” (2014)

Posted on by Thomas Brett

 

“The ‘why’ is the driving force of all of our work. It means to take nothing for granted, and to ask ourselves if everything, absolutely everything, can be changed, developed, or improved. The ‘why’ is a symbol that reminds us that we don’t know anything, that we have much to learn, and that this is marvelous fact, since it gives us the strength to continue. It is also important to maintain the necessary degree of humility, better yet normalcy, in the face of creativity. I always say that we don’t know anything about cooking, only a little more than those who aren’t dedicated to the trade.”

-Ferran Adria, Notes on Creativity (2014)

Published by Thomas Brett

