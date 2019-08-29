Five Benefits Of Writing Regularly

Posted on by Thomas Brett

IMG_2991

You no longer feel you have nothing to say,
because evidence points to your saying things all the time.

You become less attached to whether particular ideas are “good”
and more into the process that generates ideas in general.

You see ideas as small and specific things rather than large and vague things,
and more complex thoughts comprised of many simpler ones.

It’s a habit with upsides yet no downsides (unless you consider spent time a downside).

When you write regularly
the arc of your interests
and their thematic paths
appear in retrospect.

Published by Thomas Brett

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s