Five Benefits Of Writing Regularly

You no longer feel you have nothing to say,

because evidence points to your saying things all the time.

You become less attached to whether particular ideas are “good”

and more into the process that generates ideas in general.

You see ideas as small and specific things rather than large and vague things,

and more complex thoughts comprised of many simpler ones.

It’s a habit with upsides yet no downsides (unless you consider spent time a downside).

When you write regularly

the arc of your interests

and their thematic paths

appear in retrospect.