Resonant Thoughts: Calvin Tomkins’ “Vija Celmins’s Surface Matters” (2019)

“You do it again and again, and you sense that the thing is beginning to have a form that looks strong. And all the time you’re thinking, and making decisions.
The making, the devotion to making, is what gives it an emotional quality.”
– Vija Clemins 

“What makes her images so alive is the consummate craftsmanship that goes into them—the hand, which knows things that the mind does not.”

“If you spend enough time on a work, something else might come into play.”

Calvin Tomkins, Vija Clemins’s Surface Matters, The New Yorker

 

