One shouldn’t listen this way

but I race through music

letting the first track play

all the way through

then skipping along the others

FF>> FF>>FF>>

impatient

doubtful

a skeptic looking

for the good bits

hoping for the good bits

the parts that slow me down

stop me in my tracks

music >> pauses >> time

the sounds that teach

be patient and attune

we’re skeptics waiting

for the good bits

hoping the music says something

we don’t know how to say.