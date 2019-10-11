A mix talks with the music, asking it how it wants to be heard.

A mix dances with the music, leading it around the stereo dance floor.

A mix emphasizes the important sounds right now.

A mix exaggerates, boosting tiny into huge,

compressing loud into soft.

A mix generates ambiance.

A mix balances multiple sounds,

each becoming at its own speed—

one sound quickly changing over here,

another slowly changing over there.

A mix unifies and coheres contrasting timbres,

or stratifies and disentangles similar ones.

A mix sharpens musical center points and edges.

A mix positions foreground and background.

A mix distorts and blurs.

A mix answers a question:

How do we hear everything at once?