Posted on by Thomas Brett

A mix talks with the music, asking it how it wants to be heard.

A mix dances with the music, leading it around the stereo dance floor.

A mix emphasizes the important sounds right now. 

A mix exaggerates, boosting tiny into huge,
compressing loud into soft.

A mix generates ambiance. 

A mix balances multiple sounds,
each becoming at its own speed—
 one sound quickly changing over here,
another slowly changing over there. 

A mix unifies and coheres contrasting timbres,
or stratifies and disentangles similar ones. 

A mix sharpens musical center points and edges.

A mix positions foreground and background. 

A mix distorts and blurs.

 A mix answers a question:

 How do we hear everything at once? 

