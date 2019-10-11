A mix talks with the music, asking it how it wants to be heard.
A mix dances with the music, leading it around the stereo dance floor.
A mix emphasizes the important sounds right now.
A mix exaggerates, boosting tiny into huge,
compressing loud into soft.
A mix generates ambiance.
A mix balances multiple sounds,
each becoming at its own speed—
one sound quickly changing over here,
another slowly changing over there.
A mix unifies and coheres contrasting timbres,
or stratifies and disentangles similar ones.
A mix sharpens musical center points and edges.
A mix positions foreground and background.
A mix distorts and blurs.
A mix answers a question:
How do we hear everything at once?