Resonant Thoughts: Rory Sutherland’s “Alchemy” (2019)

Posted on by Thomas Brett

 

Unknown.jpeg

The opposite of a good idea can also be a good idea.

Don’t design for average.

It doesn’t pay to be logical if everyone else is being logical.

The nature of our attention affects the nature of our experience.

A flower is simply a weed with an advertising budget. 

The problem with logic is that it kills off magic. 

A good guess which stands up to observation is still science. So is a lucky accident. 

Test counterintuitive things only because no one else will. 

Solving problems using rationality is like playing golf with only one club. 

Dare to be trivial. 

If there were a logical answer, we would have found it.

Published by Thomas Brett

