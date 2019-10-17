Resonant Thoughts: Rory Sutherland’s “Alchemy” (2019)

The opposite of a good idea can also be a good idea.

Don’t design for average.

It doesn’t pay to be logical if everyone else is being logical.

The nature of our attention affects the nature of our experience.

A flower is simply a weed with an advertising budget.

The problem with logic is that it kills off magic.

A good guess which stands up to observation is still science. So is a lucky accident.

Test counterintuitive things only because no one else will.

Solving problems using rationality is like playing golf with only one club.

Dare to be trivial.

If there were a logical answer, we would have found it.