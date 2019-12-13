Curating The Week: DeepComposer, Vija Celmins, Peripheral Vision

• Amazon’s AWS DeepComposer demonstration. The video is worth watching, if only to hear how abysmal the music is.

An article on the art of Vija Celmins (someone who has inspired me to work in layers).

“Up close, you see that every swell, curl, and cranny has been given its individual due. There are no schematic waves, nothing is generalized, and no part is prioritized over any other…These drawings are astonishing feats of attentiveness.”

P78336_9.jpg

An article about the undervaluing of peripheral vision in software.

 

 

 

 

