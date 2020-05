“A micro mastery has a structure that connects in a crucial way to important elements in the greater field it is a part of. It reveals relationships and balances in the elements of the task that mere words and explanation, textbook-style, cannot. Its repeatability and game ability…turn it into a self-teaching mechanism, where experimentation within certain defined limits greatly increases your learning.”

