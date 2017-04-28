The bucket drummer

plays the same beat every night

which I notice as I walk by

the corner of 42nd and Broadway

hearing his plastic rim shots

and salad bowl pings

ricochet off the billboards

like rhythm shrapnel

played at the same tempo too

an optimal groove

showing off his handiwork

keeping our attention aloft

out-noising the noise

but the thing about the beat

that cuts through consciousness

is its sameness

which reminds you how here you are too

walking by this corner again

and again and again

listening and expecting

some variation

without thinking anything new.