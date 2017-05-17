Alien Aurality

Imagine how an alien

sensibility might hear

your music

as a series of sound-gestures

meaning otherwise

than what practiced moves should mean

so that jazz isn’t swing

rock doesn’t rebel

classical can’t conjure

and dance won’t trance

as the sensibility hears

through and beyond

your musical moves

past even their signals’ social

and resonant rapport

to reach further along

the spectrum of sense

than a musician can know

by playing his axe

in concert with others

because the alien’s sense

is deaf to your sounds

but attuned

to their language

of impossible signs.