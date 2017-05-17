Alien Aurality

Imagine how an alien
sensibility might hear
your music
as a series of sound-gestures
meaning otherwise
than what practiced moves should mean
so that jazz isn’t swing
rock doesn’t rebel
classical can’t conjure
and dance won’t trance
as the sensibility hears
through and beyond
your musical moves
past even their signals’ social
and resonant rapport
to reach further along
the spectrum of sense
than a musician can know
by playing his axe
in concert with others
because the alien’s sense
is deaf to your sounds
but attuned
to their language
of impossible signs.