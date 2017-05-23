The Sampler

Posted on by Thomas Brett

It begins with a sound I want
but have not earned
the right to use

because the sound isn’t from me
I didn’t make it
it isn’t mine
it had a life before I came along
to yank it forward in time

separate it from its context
ignoring its history
I just need its potential
its color its authenticity
its groove its flavor

so I push a button
to capture the sound I want
like a desire on loop mode
a beat possessed
taken not owned
reproduced not lived.

Published by Thomas Brett

One thought on “The Sampler

  1. I often feel this way about storytelling. It is almost like being in on a secret, or given access to the hidden bits of someone’s life. Powerful. Thank you for sharing.

