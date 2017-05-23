The Sampler

It begins with a sound I want

but have not earned

the right to use

because the sound isn’t from me

I didn’t make it

it isn’t mine

it had a life before I came along

to yank it forward in time

separate it from its context

ignoring its history

I just need its potential

its color its authenticity

its groove its flavor

so I push a button

to capture the sound I want

like a desire on loop mode

a beat possessed

taken not owned

reproduced not lived.