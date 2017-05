The next time you’re at a concert

notice the melodists up front

–those singing, strumming,

bowing or blowing through pipes–

and watch them sway with the tune

as if they invented its themes

as if they’re unlocking its emotions

then notice the rhythmicists at the back

–those drumming hammer blows

or mallet strikes–

and feel how they subdivide music’s time,

decorating it through accents

counting custodians of synchrony

who guide the melodists

on their flights of fancy.