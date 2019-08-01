Resonant Thoughts: Trevor Horn In “Pop Music-Creativity And Technology” (2003)

“What’s really interesting these days for me is people’s idea of sound. We’ve got a whole new generation of musicians—people who, for instance, program a beat box without any experience of a real drummer. When we first got beat boxes, we tried to program them to do what a drummer would do. Nowadays people haven’t got a clue what a drummer would do, but they make the box go ‘do do do da bo baf’, and it’s fantastic, it’s great. I really find that exciting. Drum programming has become quite amazing. The way people get things to sound these days is really quite unbelievable.”

– Trevor Horn in Timothy Warner,
Pop Music: Technology and Creativity (Ashgate, 2003), p. 146 

